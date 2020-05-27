Boxing champ Tyson Fury says he got offer to fight Mike Tyson

A fight between Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson would be a sight to see.

Fury, the reigning WBC heavyweight champion, told BT Sport in an interview Tuesday he was contacted about a possible fight with Tyson and was excited about the prospect.

“I had a phone call saying, 'Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?' I said, 'Hell yeah,' but I don't think anything's materialized out of it. I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights,” Fury told the outlet.

A 31-year-old Fury fighting 53-year-old Tyson would definitely draw eyes even in an exhibition fight, but the British puncher has his third fight with Deontay Wilder around the corner.

Tyson has been rumored this month to be getting back into the ring against a number of opponents. His trainer recently said Tyson could fight again in six months if he wanted.

The challengers then lined up: Rugby stars, Barry Hall, Paul Gallen, and Sonny Bill Williams, Evander Holyfield, and even someone in the bare-knuckle circuit.

Tyson still hasn’t formally agreed to fight anyone, even if he looks as sharp as ever in recent videos.

Fury, on the other hand, has a trilogy fight with Wilder set for later this year after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the potential summer bout backward.

Fury defeated Wilder in their second fight via seventh-round technical knockout.