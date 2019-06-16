Tyson Fury beats Tom Schwarz by TKO 3 minutes into 2nd round

Tyson Fury beat Tom Schwarz by a technical knockout with just six seconds left in the second round of their lineal heavyweight championship match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Both the English title defender and his German challenger came into the ring undefeated, although Fury had a split draw with Deontay Wilder last December, the Big Lead reported.

Fury overpowered his opponent, putting him down with a hard straight left, according to the report. Schwartz was boxed into a corner where the referee stopped the fight as Schwartz’s corner simultaneously threw in the towel.

The champion celebrated his win by singing some classic Aerosmith.

Fury confirmed a rematch with Wilder, according to the Big Lead.