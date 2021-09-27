Tyron Woodley gets his 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo, angles for rematch

Tyron Woodley held up his end of his bet with Jake Paul.

Before Woodley and Paul fought, the former UFC champion said he would get an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo if he lost to the YouTube star. Woodley did eventually lost to Paul, via split decision, on Aug. 29.

Paul gave Woodley guidelines for the tattoo and said he wouldn’t even consider a rematch with him unless the former UFC star got inked.

Woodley had to get a 3x2 tattoo and it could not be covered. The ink had to be permanently on his body and he would have to show it on social media. Finally, the tat had to be visible with shorts and a shirt on.

Woodley followed through on Monday, revealing he got the tattoo on his middle finger.

"I love you son. Now come and get this a-- whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders," Woodley captioned the photo of the tattoo pic. "WHERE YOU AT?!"

Paul defeated Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.

Paul won two of the three cards, 77-75 and 78-74. Woodley won on one card, 77-75.

The 24-year-old needed to dig deep to last the entire fight. Woodley was landing punches that rattled Paul in some instances, but it wasn’t enough to get the victory.

What’s next for Paul is unclear. He has been trying to lure Conor McGregor into a boxing match while also getting called out by Tommy Fury – the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul signed a deal with Showtime Sports before the Woodley fight was set. Whatever happens next for the YouTube star, it will likely be the main event on pay-per-view.