Two-time All-Pro reveals why he unretired to sign with New York Jets

Two-time All-Pro offensive lineman Ryan Kalil ended his brief retirement from the NFL last week to sign a contract with the New York Jets.

Kalil, a center, had retired at the end of the 2018 season after spending 12 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He explained to reporters Saturday he still had the itch to get back on the field.

OAKLAND RAIDERS' ANTONIO BROWN SHARES GRUESOME PHOTOS OF BLISTERED FEET

“I had a hard time moving on, I had a hard time turning the page,” Kalil said, according to ESPN. “I think most players go through this, but especially coming off 2018. [I was] healthy, feeling great, feeling spry. I just felt like I had more football in me.”

Kalil, who has made the Pro Bowl five times, signed a one-year, $8.4 million contract that includes incentives.

He admitted he needs to get back into football shape to have a chance to start for the Jets this season and added he talked to several former teammates before returning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kalil played all 16 games for the Panthers last season. He had only played 14 games between 2016 and 2017.