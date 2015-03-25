Two people familiar with situation: Bobcats hire Steve Clifford as new coach

Two people familiar with the situation say the Charlotte Bobcats have hired Los Angeles Lakers assistant Steve Clifford to become their new coach.

The two people say Clifford has agreed to a three-year contact. They spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not been made public.

Clifford replaces Mike Dunlap, who was fired after going 21-61 in his one season as coach.

Clifford has worked as an assistant in New York, Houston, Orlando and Los Angeles, but has never been a head coach at the NBA level. He has worked under both Jeff and Stan Van Gundy.

He becomes the sixth coach of the Bobcats since 2007.

He had also interviewed with the Milwaukee Bucks.