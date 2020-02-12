Two Ohio State football players suspended following rape, kidnapping charges

Two Ohio State football players were arrested Wednesday and accused in the rape and kidnapping of a woman earlier this month at their shared Ohio apartment.

Jahsen Wint and Amir Riep, both 21, are facing two felony counts of rape and kidnapping. Columbus police alleged that the pair forced a woman to falsely admit on video that she engaged in consensual sex after being assaulted by the two men on Feb. 4, The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing a police affidavit.

Police say the alleged victim was with Riep, a cornerback for the Buckeyes, at his Columbus apartment when the two began to engage in consensual sex.

The alleged victim, who has not been identified, moved away from Riep and told him that she no longer wished to continue and it was at that point when Wint entered the room and asked if he could join, police said.

According to the affidavit, Wint grabbed the woman by her neck, held her down and raped her. Riep then allegedly grabbed the victim and held her down with his body while Wint forced oral sex.

Following the alleged assault, police said that Riep recorded the woman who tearfully asked if he wanted her face on the video to which “he told her no, just say it was consensual.” He could reportedly be heard laughing at the victim on video.

Riep instructed the woman to shower before driving her home, the Dispatch reported.

Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement to The Associated Press that the school is “aware” of the arrests:

“They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season for Ohio State's top-5 football program, while Wint is a 6-foot, 198-pound redshirt senior safety, according to court documents and the university's athletics website.

Wint and Riep are being held in the Franklin County Municipal Jail without bond, online records indicated. Their next court appearance will be Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.