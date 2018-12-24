Two LSU football players involved in fatal shooting were being robbed, police say

Two LSU football players were attempting to sell an electronic item when one of them fatally shot an 18-year-old man who was trying to rob them, police said.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small were questioned and released while the investigation into the shooting continued. The man killed was identified by police as Kobe Johnson, who was not an LSU student and died at the scene Saturday.

Edwards-Helaire, a sophomore, and Small, a freshman, were attempting to sell them when Johnson pulled out a gun and demanded their belongings, according to Baton Rouge police. It wasn’t clear who shot Johnson and what type of item the pair were trying to sell, according to the Times-Picayune.

At least two firearms were recovered at the scene and the pair stayed while police arrived, Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told the Times-Picayne.

“Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. “They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately.”

Edwards-Helaire rushed for seven touchdowns in 12 games this season. Small has barely played in his first season with the Tigers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.