Two fans fight over tennis star Aryna Sabalenka’s sweaty headband following match

A tug-of-war seemed to be the main event at a tennis match.

Two Australian Open fans were seen battling it out Wednesday over Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka’s sweaty headband.

Sabalenka, 20, had just beaten her opponent, British tennis player Katie Boulter, in straight sets in the Melbourne Arena when she celebrated her victory by flinging her headband into the crowd.

However, two spectators caught the headband at the same time and spent the next few minutes tugging at the headpiece. However, neither of them were prepared to let the priceless souvenir go.

In the end, video on social media showed security staff intervening in the battle for the headband and reports indicated they took it away from the women.

There was no immediate comment from Australian Open officials or if the spectators were ejected from the stadium.

