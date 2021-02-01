These two Chiefs players were placed on COVID-19 list as close contacts

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were placed on the COVID-19 list as potential close contacts on Monday.

Both players will be away from the team as they prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that he was told about the situation on Sunday, but he couldn’t provide any more information on the topic.

"The NFL has done a great job with it, presenting different safety things for the players to stay as safe as possible," Reid said. "We've been hammering this point home forever. The problem is you're fighting the invisible man. It just gets you when least expected, and we're seeing that in everything. It's an unfortunate thing."

Robinson and Kilgore didn’t test positive for COVID-19, which means they could still play in the Super Bowl, but both players need to have negative tests for the rest of the week in order to get off the list.

Kansas City hasn’t missed many players this season due to COVID-19. And in order to make sure other players don’t test positive for the virus, the Chiefs will fly into Tampa the day before the Super Bowl so players don’t come in contact with much of the public.

"These guys were being as safe as they could be," Reid said, "and we'll just see how it goes. But the league has built-in rules and regulations, so we follow those, and it'll all work out. It'll all work out for them when it's all said and done."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.