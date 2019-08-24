Expand / Collapse search
For many MLB fans, black-white 'Players Weekend' uniforms a swing and a miss

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fans of Major League Baseball have a lot to say about the all-black and all-white uniforms being worn for Players Weekend.

Not much of it was good, but most of it was hilarious - comparing them to trash bags, chess pieces and even Mad magazine’s “Spy vs Spy.”

Many fans were frustrated by the difficult of reading players' names and numbers, especially on the all-white "home" uniforms.

Toronto Blue Jays players stand during the singing of the national anthem as they wear special MLB "Players Weekend" jerseys before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Seattle. (Associated Press)

Seattle Mariners' Dee Gordon, right, celebrates with J.P. Crawford after the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Seattle. (Association Press)

Here are some samples of fans' posts:

"Player's weekend uniforms look like Chess pieces decided to play a game of baseball," one fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted that the uniforms looked remarkably similar to what the characters wore in "Spaceballs."

A local anchor in Denver joked that the monochromatic attire resembled "ninjas vs painters."

"Stupid," "weak" and "ridiculous" seemed to express how most baseball fans felt. Some others used four-letter words.

Fox News did find at least one Twitter user who liked the uniforms.

