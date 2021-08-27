Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Twitter won't verify Alan Page, NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court justice, citing 'notability'

While playing for the Vikings, Page earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1978

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Alan Page is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, a Minnesota Vikings legend, a former associate justice in the Minnesota Supreme Court and he even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump, but despite his astounding lifetime accomplishments, Twitter doesn’t believe he has enough "notability" to be verified. 

You read that correctly. 

Page, 78, informed his over 16,000 Twitter followers on Thursday that his request to verify his account was not approved.

"This account will not be verified at this time because the evidence provided did not meet our criteria for notability," the screenshot Page shared read. "As a result, we could not reliably verify that the account associated with the request is a notable person, organization, or brand."

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Page is one of the best defensive tackles to have ever played the game. In 15 seasons, he played 238 games consecutively, registering 173 sacks – ranking eighth in NFL history. He also became the first defensive player to ever be named NFL MVP in 1971.

Defensive tackle Alan Page of the Minnesota Vikings. (Richard Stagg/Getty Images)

While playing for the Vikings, he earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1978 and, just a few years after he retired from the NFL, he was appointed special assistant attorney general and eventually assistant attorney general. 

Page continued his legal career and was soon elected associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, where he served until 2015.

Page’s accomplishments also include extensive charity work, authoring four children’s books, and of course, being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018. 

U.S. President Donald Trump presents Alan Page, former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, and professional football player, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Some of Page's Twitter followers found it hard to believe that he doesn’t meet the criteria for a blue checkmark, but they suggested maybe it was just an oversight.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.