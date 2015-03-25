Twins-Nationals postponed as Tropical Storm Andrea moves north; teams will play DH Sunday

The game between the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals on Friday night has been postponed by rain as Tropical Storm Andrea moves north along the East Coast.

Officials called the game Friday afternoon, about seven hours before the scheduled first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.

The Nationals were also rained out Thursday night, when they were scheduled to finish a series against the New York Mets.