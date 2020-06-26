Twins' Mitch Garver worried 'baseball is just concerned about getting on the field'

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver accused Major League Baseball of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously as teams have begun to report players testing positive for the illness.

Garver, who is entering his fourth season in the majors, expressed his concerns to The Athletic on Thursday.

“You see the things that are popping up right now around the league,” Garver told the outlet. “Teams are starting to show guys that are testing positive. I think you're going to see more when the reports start coming in for every team."

He continued: “The main concern is how do you keep most of your team healthy and still focus on baseball? How do you take away the effects of the virus and focus on the actual game? Because a lot of the country has always been worried about the virus and the symptoms you may have and the potential long-lasting effects, but it seems like baseball is just concerned about getting on the field.”

Garver, 29, said he’s more concerned about players with families and children and older coaches during the season. Major League Baseball is set to play 60 games in 66 days in their abbreviated season with the final game of the World Series ending on Oct. 31.

“When we go through this, God forbid anybody gets sick and has serious problems,” he said. “But how many positive tests is too much? What if somebody gets hospitalized? What if somebody's family gets hospitalized and they're mentally affected? How easy is it to focus on baseball when you're worried about certain guidelines about what you can and can't do and the potential effects of doing something wrong?”

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ chief baseball officer, told reporters Thursday that several players tested positive for the coronavirus, according to MLB.com. The players are reportedly doing well and are in isolation.