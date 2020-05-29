Twins' Max Kepler apologizes for wearing 'Blue Lives Matter' face mask after coming under fire

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler came under fire for posting a photo of himself wearing an apparent “Blue Lives Matter” face mask amid the George Floyd protests.

Kepler appeared to post the photo on Instagram. The mask appeared to have a black and white portrayal of an American flag with a blue line going across the middle.

COLIN KAEPERNICK ON GEORGE FLOYD CASE: 'WHEN CIVILITY LEADS TO DEATH, REVOLTING IS THE ONLY LOGICAL REACTION'

The flag symbolizes the “Blue Lives Matter” group, who support police officers across the U.S. However, some thought it was distasteful given that Floyd died in a police-involved incident in which an officer was seen kneeling on his neck.

Kepler, who is from Berlin, Germany, apologized for posting the photo of himself in the mask, saying he did not know what it meant, according to the New York Daily News. He added in an Instagram message that Germany’s police colors are green.

MINNESOTA'S PRO SPORTS TEAMS MOURN DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

“Earlier, I posted a photo of me in a mask that was sent to me by a company, to wear during the pandemic. I had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences — I simply thought it looked good. After I was informed, I immediately took down the post,” Kepler said.

“I take complete responsibility for not knowing what I was wearing. I am truly sorry for the hurt and pain my actions have caused, especially now. Racism has no place in our world and I do not in any way support the actions that we all witnessed that led to George Floyd's passing. My sympathies are with the Floyd family.”

Earlier Thursday, the Twins were among the Minnesota professional sports teams who released statements on the Floyd incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd on Monday night in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Twins send our deepest sympathies to the Floyd family, and join with our Twin Cities community in mourning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We will continue working with our community partners to move forward with courage, free of hate and thoughtful in our path, to create the change we want to see in the world — one, all-inclusive Twins Territory, where everyone is protected, safe and welcome.”