Twins' Kenta Maeda's Los Angeles-area home broken into, burglars leave after alarm system sounds: report

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda reportedly had his Los Angeles-area home broken into on Sunday night, but the alarm system went off and scared away three robbers who smashed windows in an attempt to gain access into the house.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident happened around 7:19 p.m. local time. The alarm company warned police that there was a break-in, and at the time of their arrival, nobody was at home.

Cops told TMZ that they are launching an investigation.

Maeda, who started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joined the Twins in February of 2020. In his first season in Minnesota, he started 11 games and finished with a 6-1 record with a 2.70 ERA . In the pandemic shortened season, he also tallied 80 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched.

The performance was good enough to see him finish in second-place behind Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber in the American League Cy Young voting.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2021 season, Maeda will look to anchor what is regarded as one of the best pitching rotations in baseball.

Joining Maeda on the Twins starting staff will be Jose Berrios, Michael Pineda, J.A. Happ, and Matt Shoemaker or Lewis Thorpe in what appears to be a group of starting pitchers opposing hitters will be afraid to face this year.