Turkish soccer player allegedly cut 4 opponents with 'sharp object,' prosecutors launch probe

An investigation was launched after a Turkish soccer player was seen allegedly injuring four other players with a “sharp object” during a match Saturday.

Four members of Sakaryaspor accused midfielder Mansur Calar of Amed SFK of wounding them on the pitch during a third-tier match, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. The match took place in the mostly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir.

Calar was issued a travel ban as prosecutors investigate the incident.

Video on social media appeared to show Calar getting into multiple incidents with multiple players of Sakaryaspor and appeared to cut them using some kind of sharp object, media reports said.

Pictures posted to social media showed multiple Sakaryaspor players with cuts on their faces, necks and arms.

Amed SFK denied the allegations and accused Sakaryaspor of aiming to cause “tensions and enmity.”

