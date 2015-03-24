Tulsa tabs Montgomery as new head coach

Tulsa, OK (SportsNetwork.com) - Baylor offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, a key part of the Bears' rise to national prominence over the last four years, has been named the new head football coach at Tulsa.

Montgomery, a finalist for the Broyles Award honoring college football's top assistant coach in 2013, takes over a Tulsa program that fired Bill Blankenship on Dec. 1 after the Golden Hurricane concluded a second straight disappointing season.

The 42-year-old Montgomery helped Baylor field one of the nation's most potent offenses during his seven seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. The Bears have led the nation in total yards in each of the last two years, while ranking second in that category in both 2011 and 2012.

Prior to joining the Bears' staff, Montgomery spent five seasons as an assistant at Houston under current Baylor head coach Art Briles. The Texas native also worked alongside Briles for six years as the quarterbacks and backfield coach at Stephensville High School, helping that program capture back-to-back Texas state championships in 1998 and 1999.

"For more than 20 years, Philip has been a rising star in Texas football," said Tulsa president Steadman Upham. "We welcome Philip and his family to our campus and the Tulsa community."

Montgomery, who has coached such distinguished college quarterbacks as 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, NCAA all-time passing leader Case Keenum, 2013 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Petty and former NFL starter Kevin Kolb, will attempt to rebuild a Tulsa team coming off a 2-10 campaign that came on the heels of a 3-9 finish in 2013.

"I've always wanted to be a head coach, but my family and I knew that it would take the right opportunity to get me to leave Waco. Tulsa is that special opportunity," Montgomery said. "There is a lot of work to get done and trust me, I'm already on it. Get ready for some fun, fast and physical football."