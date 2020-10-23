Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Tulsa capitalizes on 3 South Florida turnovers, wins 42-13

Associated Press
Deneric Prince rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, Corey Taylor II added 67 yards rushing and two scores, and Tulsa beat South Florida 42-13 on Friday night.

Tulsa led 21-6 at halftime after outgaining USF 289-113. Zach Smith connected with JuanCarlos Santana for a 33-yard score, Taylor scored from 5-yards out and Prince added a 27-yard TD run. USF lost two fumbles in the half.

Smith was 16-of-24 passing for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tulsa (2-1, 2-0 American). Sam Crawford Jr. had 82 yards receiving and Keylon Stokes added 66. Linebacker Zaven Collins had six tackles, one forced fumble and a 38-yard interception return for a 35-13 lead.

Tulsa, which has had two games postponed this season, lost to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-7 in its opener and beat ranked Central Florida 34-26.

Noah Johnson passed for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Florida (1-5, 0-4), which turned it over three times.