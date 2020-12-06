Tua Tagovailoa to start for Dolphins after benching, thumb injury: report

Tua Tagovailoa will reportedly start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals after sitting out Week 12 because of a thumb injury.

Tagovailoa, who was on a three-game winning streak as Miami’s starter before getting benched in the Dolphins' loss to the Denver Broncos last month, took the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, the NFL Network reported.

The indication is that the rookie will likely start for the first time since head coach Brian Flores benched him in the fourth quarter against the Broncos, who eventually ended Miami’s five-game winning streak with a 20-13 victory.

But one bad game wasn’t enough to keep him on the bench.

Flores said that his intention was to bring Tagovailoa back in as a starter as soon as he was healthy.

Tagovailoa is 60 of 97 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He has yet to turn the ball over, but he has been sacked 10 times in five games with six of them coming against the Broncos on Nov. 22.