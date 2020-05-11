Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to $30.275 million, 4-year deal: report

Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the team, according to a report by the NFL Network on Monday.

Tagovailoa, whose No. 1 jersey has been a best-seller in the NFL since last week, has a contract that includes a $19.6 million signing bonus.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick.

The former Alabama quarterback suffered a hip injury in mid-November, which ended his career with the Crimson Tide, but the Dolphins believe that he will recover fully from the injury, and they solidified it by taking him that high in the draft.

Tagovailoa stated that doctors said he is on schedule for a return in 2020. The Dolphins, who currently have journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on their team, are in no rush to force Tagovailoa under center until he is 100 percent healthy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.