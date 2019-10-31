Expand / Collapse search
Trump congratulates Nats on World Series crown despite harsh reception at Game 5

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

President Trump apparently didn't take it personally Sunday night when many Washington Nationals fans booed him at Nationals Park after he arrived to see Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.

On Wednesday night, after the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Game 7 in Texas, to claim the team's first world championship -- and the first for the nation's capital since 1924 -- the president acknowledged the D.C. team's achievement in a Twitter message.

"Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series," the president wrote. "Game 7 was amazing."

The Nationals won in come-from-behind fashion, smacking a pair of home runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 6-2 win in the final game of a Fall Classic that saw the visiting team win all seven games. Washington starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, a soon-to-be free agent, was named the Series MVP.

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates the the trophy after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the series. (Associated Press)

In addition to Trump, others sent their congratulations to the newly crowned champions – including Washington's other professional teams, such as the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards.

The city plans to hold a championship parade for the Nationals at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.