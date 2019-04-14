President Trump congratulates Tiger Woods on Masters win

President Trump was quick to congratulate Tiger Woods on Sunday moments after he won his fifth Masters golf tournament.

"Congratulations to @TigerWoods.," he tweeted. "a truly Great Champion!"

It was Trump's third post on Twitter about the event. He earlier said there was a "Great Masters going on right now," referred to the event as exciting and said that during the game's final hole, Woods was "looking GREAT!"

Woods, 43, shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in Augusta, Georgia, to win his 15th major championship. Trump said that it was a "fantastic life comeback for a really great guy."

It was his first major win since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems. He triumphed in the 2018 Tour Championship, which had been his first victory of any kind since 2013.

Additionally, Sunday's victory was the first time Woods has ever come from behind on the final day to win a major championship, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles.

In February, Trump and Woods golfed together, alongside Jack Nicklaus, at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. He tweeted at the time that the trio had a "great morning" together on the green.

Both Nicklaus and Woods are regular golf partners for Trump. Nicklaus even designed the club’s 18-hole course, according to the golf course's website.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.