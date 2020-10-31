Trump praises Mike Piazza as Hall of Fame catcher is spotted at Pennsylvania rally

Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza got a shout out from President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Piazza was spotted in the crowd in Reading as Trump tried to rally his supporters a few days before the presidential election.

NFL GREAT BRETT FAVRE THROWS SUPPORT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP

“You know I grew up to like the Yankees, I like the Mets. And this guy was some player – Mike Piazza,” Trump said as the crowd cheered. “Mike, you look good, Mike. They could use you. This guy was great. His father was great. Man, he could hit. He was a natural hitter. He was just a natural-born hitter and a great catcher, by the way. We forgot that, right? He was a great catcher. He was a great athlete.”

NHL LEGEND BOBBY ORR ON SUPPORTING TRUMP: 'THAT’S THE KIND OF TEAMMATE I WANT'

Trump thanked Piazza for being at the rally as well.

The former New York Mets catcher grew up in Norristown – about an hour southeast of Reading.

Pennsylvania has been a battleground state in recent presidential elections. Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden are both pushing to score votes in the Keystone State.

Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016, but Barack Obama won the state in 2012 and 2008. The state had about 60% voter turnout in the last general election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It carries 20 electoral votes.