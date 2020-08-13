Trump says he'd ask Patriots coach Bill Belichick for military advice

Does "Gen. Bill Belichick" have a better ring to it than coach?

President Trump told radio show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview that aired Tuesday he thinks the New England Patriots coach could succeed if he also brought his leadership skills to the battlefield.

“If I ever had a military battle, I’d call Belichick up and say, ‘What do you think, what do you think? Give me a couple of ideas,” Trump said. “He’d be as good as any general out there.”

Trump gave his answer when he was asked about Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He mused about his friendships with Brady and Belichick.

Belichick is one of the most successful coaches in NFL history and has a knack for getting his players to win battles in the trenches – at least on the gridiron. He’s won six Super Bowls with the Patriots and two more when he was an assistant with the New York Giants.

Belichick didn’t immediately react to the president’s comments.

The two have been close for several years. Trump read a letter from Belichick during an appearance in New Hampshire in which the coach congratulated him for his “toughness and perseverance” after the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.