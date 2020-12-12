Trump cheered ahead of coin toss at Army-Navy game

President Trump received cheers from the small crowd at the Army-Navy game Saturday afternoon as he made an appearance before kickoff.

Trump was greeted in the end zone by Army and Navy officers, and was led to midfield. The cadets in the stands gave the president some applause as he walked out.

The president participated in the coin toss as he has previously in the traditional rivalry game.

Army was hosting Navy at West Point, N.Y., for the first time in 77 years due to coronavirus restrictions in Pennsylvania, where the game is usually held.

“We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry.”

No fans will be allowed at the game.

But the entire Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets were at Michie Stadium.

Navy leads the all-time series against Army, 61-52-7. The rivalry dates back to 1890 where Navy won the first-ever game between the two schools.

Navy has never lost at West Point and won the last matchup 13-0 in 1948.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.