Trump joins Braves fans in 'tomahawk chop' during World Series Game 4

Former President Trump joined in on Atlanta Braves fans' tomahawk chop celebration Saturday night while attending Game 4 of the World Series Braves and Houston Astros.

Trump was in a suite at Truist Park with former first lady Melania Trump and others. When the celebration was cued up, Trump and other Braves fans indulged.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tomahawk chop has been a source of controversy as the World Series moved back to Atlanta. The gesture has been decried as offensive to Native Americans.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the gesture earlier in the week. He said the Braves had the support of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who are based in North Carolina, about three hours from Atlanta.

"The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community," Manfred said Tuesday.

Richard Sneed, the principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, told the Associated Press he would like more of the focus on other things plaguing Native Americans, including poverty, unemployment, child abuse, sexual assaults and suicide.

ASTROS FAN TARGETS BRAVES WITH 'THE CHOP IS RACIST' SIGN DURING WORLD SERIES

"I’m not offended by somebody waving their arm at a sports game. I’m just not. If somebody is, that’s their prerogative, it’s their right. They can be offended. ... I don’t know very many — maybe one or two — from my tribe who say, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that.’ But at the end of the day, we’ve got bigger issues to deal with," Sneed said.

The National Congress of American Indians responded to Manfred, saying he missed the mark with his statement.

"In our discussions with the Atlanta Braves, we have repeatedly and unequivocally made our position clear: Native people are not mascots, and degrading rituals like the ‘tomahawk chop’ that dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society," NCAI President Fawn Sharp said in a statement, adding that the Braves should change their nickname and broadcasts should stop televising the gesture.

Manfred, however, backed the Braves and believed they were doing right by the Native American community.

"I don’t know how every Native American group around the country feels," he said. "I am 100% certain that the Braves understand what the Native American community in their region believes and that they’ve acted in accordance with that understanding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Braves led the series 2-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.