Trump admits he’d ‘have a hard time’ letting son play football

President Donald Trump on Super Bowl Sunday admitted he’d “have a hard time” allowing his 12-year-old son to play football.

The president made the comments during an interview with CBS News.

When asked whether he would let his son Barron Trump play football, Trump said he wouldn’t steer him away, but qualified: “I just don’t like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football – I mean, it’s a dangerous sport and I think it’s really tough.”

He added that although the equipment has improved considerably, it hasn’t totally “solved the problem.”

"So, you know I hate to say it because I love to watch football,” Trump said. “I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son -- well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So, it’s not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it."

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday to win the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history