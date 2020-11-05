Troy Aikman wants justice for SMU student killed on Halloween

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman wants justice for 19-year-old SMU student Robert Urrea who was shot and killed on Halloween.

Dallas police said at around 3 a.m. last Saturday, Urrea was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound near local bars downtown.

In a surveillance video of the incident provided by TMZ Sports, police said that they could see Urrea interact with people sitting in a white, 4-door vehicle before the car suddenly took off and Urrea fell to the ground.

Aikman shared his thoughts on social media, urging anyone with information to contact the Dallas Police Department. He posted a flier on his social media page on Thursday with the hashtag “#JusticeforJaden.”

In a statement, Urrea’s family members said that he was “maliciously shot in the chest at close range” and they believe that the violent act was completely unprovoked and committed by complete strangers.

There is a $25,000 reward set up for anyone who captures the suspects.

"Our family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a substantial reward for information that leads to the indictment of the responsible individuals," the family said.

Dallas police are asking for people with information to call detectives at 214-422-9275.