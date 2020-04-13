Tristan Wirfs: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Tristan Wirfs is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Wirfs is one of the top offensive lineman prospects heading into the draft, playing three seasons at Iowa before deciding to go pro. He was one of 10 true freshmen to play for the Hawkeyes and the first true freshman to start on the offensive line since Kirk Ferentz took over as head coach.

From there, he blossomed into a top tackle with NFL potential.

Here are five other things to know about Wirfs.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Wirfs is listed at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. At the Combine, he measured with 34-inch arm and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran a 4.85 40-yard dash, recorded 24 reps at the bench press and a 36.5 inches at the vertical jump.

2). THREE-SPORT STAR

Not only was he a football star, but Wirfs starred in wrestling and track and field at Mount Vernon High School in Iowa. He won a state discus title and state wrestling title while at school and was named as the best boys high school athlete in the state by the Des Moines Register.

3). MONSTER IN THE WEIGHT ROOM

Wirfs not only excelled on the field, but he also put on a show in the weight room. Wirfs broke the team’s hang clean record set by Brandon Scherff. Wirfs set the record with 450 pounds over Scherff’s 443 pounds.

4). AWARDS IN THE TRENCHES

In his final season at Iowa, Wirfs was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and was named to the First Team All-Big Ten.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Teams looking for an upgrade at the offensive line could look at Wirfs early in the draft. The New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be among the teams interested in Wirfs.