Trio of golfers share first-round lead of Western Amateur at The Alotian Club

Georgia Tech's Seth Reeves, Stanford's Cameron Wilson and recent Southern California graduate Sam Smith each shot a 7-under 65 on Tuesday to share the first-round lead at the Western Amateur.

Wisconsin's Jordan Niebrugge and Texas A&M's Tyler Dunlap are another shot back at 6 under on the 7,480-yard layout at The Alotian Club.

Smith made nine birdies during his opening round.

Niebrugge is coming off a pair of wins in recent weeks, the Wisconsin State Amateur last week and the U.S. Public Links a week before that.

Twenty seven players were within four shots of the lead. The tournament features 156 of the game's top amateurs and concludes on Sunday.