Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, taken No. 2 in NWSL Draft

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, was selected with the No. 2 pick of the National Women’s Soccer League Draft by the Washington Spirit on Wednesday.

Rodman, 18, is a star on the youth U.S. soccer team. She helped the U.S. win the 2020 CONCACAF under-20 women’s title, scoring nine goals in the tournament, including two in the final. She was set to play in college for Washington State but the season was moved to the spring because of the pandemic.

She decided to get a jump-start on her pro career.

Rodman said upon being drafted she wants to carve out her own legacy and be known as someone other than "Dennis Rodman’s daughter."

"[Being a professional] has been my dream forever so this is unreal to me," she said, via Goal.com. "The one thing I'm most excited for is just to learn from this. [At] the professional level you're going to learn more than you're going to do well, really, but I'm excited to learn.

"With my dad I'm just so thankful, obviously he was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him but I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman's daughter, so I'm excited to pave my own path and get better throughout this journey."

The Spirit was 9-8-7 in 2019 and 2-1-1 in the Challenge Cup.