Trevor Lawrence skipping NFL Draft in Cleveland: report

A year after the NFL Draft was forced to go virtual, it will be live in Cleveland with players in attendance this April.

With that said, the presumptive No. 1 pick will not be there.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top selection, declined the NFL’s invite to attend the draft, according to ESPN.

Instead, he will be watching it at Clemson with a few family members and friends. Lawrence is the top-rated quarterback in a draft class that features Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Zach Wilson of BYU, and Trey Lance of North Dakota State.

Lawrence had successful surgery on his left shoulder in mid-February. He is expected to make a full recovery, and doctors say that he will 100% be ready for training camp, according to the NFL Network.

Lawrence just wrapped up his junior season with Clemson. He finished with 3,153 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 2020. The Tigers were undefeated with a 9-0 record with Lawrence under center. They made it to the College Football Playoff semifinals in a showdown against Ohio State, but the Buckeyes pulled out a 49-28 victory putting an end to Lawrence’s collegiate career.