Trevor Lawrence's TikTok doppelganger freaks out social media, Clemson QB responds

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was already one of the top players in the nation, but now his popularity is reaching new heights on the social media platform TikTok, thanks in part to a lookalike who doesn't even play football.

Lawrence, who led the Tigers to a national championship last season as a freshman, partially went viral earlier this week with the help of a young woman who some say bears a resemblance to him. The hilarious video has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok and even garnered a response from the quarterback.

“Yeah, I’ve seen a lot of those,” Lawrence told reporters when he was asked about the TikTok woman, according to WSPA-TV. “It’s crazy. That one girl actually does look like me. It’s kinda crazy but it’s funny.”

The video Lawrence was referring to was of @bellamartinaaaa who makes similar faces to that of the quarterback.

Clemson’s official TikTok account also posted their own video with the woman and Lawrence side-by-side. In a separate video, the woman appeared to be shocked that Lawrence responded to her videos.

Lawrence is in his second season with the Tigers. He has 2,027 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes so far this year. Clemson is undefeated this season and is looking to get back to the College Football Playoff.