Trevor Lawrence reacts to Clemson-Florida State game getting postponed hours before kickoff

Clemson and Florida State’s football game was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday after the two schools’ medical teams couldn’t agree on whether to play.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was set to make his first start since contracting the coronavirus earlier in the season and missed two games because of it, reacted to the cancelation in a tweet hours later.

“Man, we were ready to play,” he wrote.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the school was “disappointed” the game couldn’t get underway.

“Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day,” Radakovich said in a statement.

“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone's health while allowing us to play this season," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "It's unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”

According to CBS Sports, part of the issue on whether to play came when a Clemson player’s COVID-19 test came back positive Saturday morning.

Sports Illustrated, citing a source, reported that Florida State was overall concerned about messaging to its student-athletes as the school has upheld tough standards when it came to positive tests in their own program. Coach Mike Norvell was forced to be away from the team in September with his own positive test.