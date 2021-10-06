Trevor Bauer posts update ahead Dodgers-Cardinals NL wild-card game

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has broken his silence again this week to reveal plans to produce "baseball content" online throughout the postseason, just one day before the Dodgers are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card game.

Bauer posted a 36-second video on YouTube Tuesday about his plans but also briefly commented on the ongoing sexual-assault allegations leveled against him that have had him on paid administrative leave since July 2.

DODGERS-CARDINALS NL WILD-CARD PLAYOFF GAME: WHAT TO KNOW

"Hey, guys, I know you haven’t heard from me in a while," he began. "I look forward to speaking about the false and misleading allegations in the future. But for now, this is what I’m able to share with you: One legal matter has been resolved."

"The judge’s detailed decision is available and it speaks for itself," Bauer said, referring to a Los Angeles judge’s Aug. 19 decision to deny his accuser's request for a restraining order against him.

"There is a pending matter, which I’m not able to speak about at this time. So with that being said, I’m going to be rolling out some baseball content here throughout the postseason."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Southern California woman accused Bauer back in July of choking her into unconsciousness, punching her repeatedly and having specified sexual acts with her without her consent during two encounters earlier this year.

Representatives for Bauer have denied all the allegations saying that everything that happened between them was "wholly consensual."

Bauer’s statement comes as a bit of a surprise as the defending champion Dodgers look to focus on Wednesday’s wild-card game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His leave was extended yet again last month and was to run through the length of the postseason. His representatives issued a statement saying he had agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs "in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.