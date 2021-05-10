Trevor Bauer 'pissed' after latest Dodgers loss to the Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer was unhappy with the team’s one-run loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Bauer, who signed an extremely lucrative contract to join the Dodgers in the offseason, allowed two runs on four hits in six innings in the 2-1 loss to the team’s in-state rivals.

"I don't necessarily want to speak for the team," he told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "I’m pissed, personally. I frickin’ hate losing. I want to win, that's why I came here, and we’re just not playing up to our capability right now.

"You can say it's early and no need to panic, but we're not going to sleepwalk our way to winning another division title and going to the World Series again. We have to go out and beat someone."

Los Angeles has not been playing like a team that just won a World Series.

After Sunday’s loss, the Dodgers are only one game over .500 on the season and sit 2.5 games behind the National League West division-leading San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers have only won twice to start the month of May and have only four wins in their last 17 games.

Bauer is 3-2 on the season with a 2.50 ERA and 67 strikeouts in eight starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.