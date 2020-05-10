Trevor Bauer's phone number leaked by ESPN on TV during Korean baseball game

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer will need to change his phone number as soon as possible.

While being interviewed on FaceTime during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Korea Baseball Organization game, Bauer’s phone number appeared above his head on the screen for everyone in the world to see. After his number was shared, he decided to have fun with the mix-up, offering a prize for fans who called his number.

TAIWAN BASEBALL FANS ALLOWED INSIDE STADIUM BUT SIT APART

“So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this…shall we call it…massive screw up…I’m doing a giveaway!” Bauer tweeted. “I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN recently struck a deal with the league to air games, while the Major League Baseball season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.