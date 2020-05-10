Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Trevor Bauer's phone number leaked by ESPN on TV during Korean baseball game

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
MLB star launches charity for frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemicVideo

MLB star launches charity for frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic

New York Mets player Pete Alonso opens up about launching Homers for Heroes.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer will need to change his phone number as soon as possible.

While being interviewed on FaceTime during an ESPN2 broadcast of a Korea Baseball Organization game, Bauer’s phone number appeared above his head on the screen for everyone in the world to see. After his number was shared, he decided to have fun with the mix-up, offering a prize for fans who called his number.

TAIWAN BASEBALL FANS ALLOWED INSIDE STADIUM BUT SIT APART

“So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this…shall we call it…massive screw up…I’m doing a giveaway!” Bauer tweeted. “I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN recently struck a deal with the league to air games, while the Major League Baseball season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova