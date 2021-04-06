Trevor Bauer jabs MLB over Reds' Nick Castellanos suspension

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was handed a two-game suspension for inciting a skirmish between his teammates and the St. Louis Cardinals players during their matchup Saturday.

MLB announced the suspension Monday and the league’s decision spurred a reaction from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer – who is also a former teammate of Castellanos.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"MLBs note to players. Don’t get excited about big moments or play with intensity, we will fine you and suspend you if you do..." Bauer tweeted.

Castellanos is appealing the suspension and was able to play for the Reds later Monday in Cincinnati’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Castellanos hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-4 with the home run.

PADRES' FERNANDO TATIS JR. DISLOCATES SHOULDER ON HARD SWING

The incident that led to the suspension took place Saturday in the fourth inning. Castellanos was plunked by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and as Castellanos walked to first base the nine-year veteran didn’t appear too happy with Woodford.

Later in the inning, Castellanos would find himself on third base and he jetted for home after a wild pitch from Woodford. He would make it to the plate before being tagged. As he got up, he appeared to taunt Woodford. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stepped in between the two and the pushing and shoving started leading to both benches clearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Castellanos walked back to the dugout. According to the Reds’ website, MLB announced he was suspended and fined for "his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident" during the game.