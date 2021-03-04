Trevor Bauer's Mets merchandise mix-up almost nixed Dodgers' deal

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer nearly became a New York Met during last month’s free agency drama because he didn’t want to upset the fanbase after his website incorrectly promoted signed merchandise.

Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba made the revelation during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Starting 9 podcast, explaining that he had told her to call the Dodgers and tell them he would be signing with the Mets instead after a glitch allowed a signed merch giveaway to appear on his website that indicated he was signing with New York.

"I started getting screenshots at one point of a Linktree thing with the ‘LFGM.’ I don’t have any say control or anything to do with that stuff. That’s all Trevor’s marketing," Luba said.

Linketree is an app that allows brands and individuals to link to a specific promotion via Instagram. "LFGM" is an acronym for "Let's Go Mets" with the "F" representing a popular curse word.

"So we get on the phone with him and he was just like, ‘It’s f---ing over, I’m done. Just call the Dodgers, it’s done. It’s going to be the other team. The Mets.’"

Luba recalled that Bauer said he "can’t do that to a fan base" but before making the call she urged him to take a moment to think it through.

"I’ve known Trevor for a really long time, and I know I just like didn’t feel right about it," she said. "So I called him back, I said, ‘Listen, I need you to be honest with me. How you reacted just now, did that have anything to do with the merch thing going up and what just happened there?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, but I can’t do that to a fanbase. The decision has been made.’"

After some time Luba said Bauer came back with his final answer: he would be signing with the Dodgers.

The whole fiasco prompted Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard to take a swipe at Bauer on social media last month, leading to a fiery back-and-forth on Twitter.