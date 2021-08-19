Restraining order against Dodgers' Trevor Bauer denied by Los Angeles judge

A restraining order against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was denied by a Los Angeles judge on Thursday, even though a woman claimed that he choked her until she was unconscious and allegedly punched her several times during two sexual encounters.

After the four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, according to the woman’s testimony. The judge added that Bauer couldn’t know the boundaries that the woman didn’t express.

"We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed," Gould-Saltman said. "So, what should we do when she says yes?" Gould-Saltman added that the woman’s petition requesting a restraining order was "materially misleading."

Even though the woman was denied the restraining order, both police and Major League Baseball are still investigating the incident. Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since July 2, and it has now been extended until Friday.

During her closing argument, the woman’s attorney, Lisa Helfend Meyer said that Bauer went beyond consent when he choked her until she was unconscious and punched her several times during sex.

Bauer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, responded by saying that he did nothing without her consent.

"We are here because of the lies she told Trevor, and ultimately because of the lies she told herself," Holley said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.