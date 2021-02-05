Trevor Bauer agrees to deal with Dodgers

Trevor Bauer is going west.

Bauer agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, MLB Network reported. The deal comes amid speculation that Bauer was going to choose the New York Mets. That speculation started after word got out about the contract that was reportedly offered to him from New York.

Bauer and Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba, of Luba Sports, confirmed the destination.

Bauer is the reigning National League Cy Young winner, picking up the award after a shortened 2020 season as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He finished 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts.

The Dodgers will be looking to win back-to-back World Series titles. The rotation already includes Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Dustin May. David Price might be back for 2021 after sitting out the 2020 season as a precautionary measure of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bauer has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last few years.

He started to make his mark with the Cleveland Indians after joining them in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December 2012. He was traded to the Reds on the trade deadline in 2019.

He has a career 3.90 ERA with 1,279 strikeouts in nine MLB seasons. He is entering his age 30 season.

The National League West will be even wilder than it has been in recent years. The San Diego Padres have reloaded its pitching staff to compete in the division. The San Francisco Giants will also hope to be back in contention come springtime.