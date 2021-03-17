Trent Williams to sign historic contract with 49ers: report

Trent Williams is staying with the San Francisco 49ers and reportedly agreed to a massive deal that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

The eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman agreed to a six-year contract extension with the 49ers early Wednesday morning, ESPN reported. His contract is reportedly worth $138.06 million, which includes $55.1 million and a $30.1 million signing bonus.

Williams seemingly confirmed the deal was done on his Instagram Stories.

The 32-year-old tackle was traded to the 49ers from the Washington Football Team before the start of the 2020 season. He was seen as a replacement for Joe Staley, who retired upon the team's trade. He played in 14 games for the Niners and was again one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.

He spent nine seasons with Washington. He was selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He and the organization were involved in a high-profile disagreement over a mass on his body that proved to be cancerous. Williams made it clear after the 2019 season he was ready to move on from the team.

Williams appears to be ready to protect quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who is coming back from injury. San Francisco dealt with a lot of injuries in 2020, which are partly to blame for their 6-10 finish.