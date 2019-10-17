Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oakland Raiders
Published

Super Bowl champion lineman sued over domestic violence allegations

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Super Bowl champion offensive lineman was accused of domestic violence in a civil lawsuit filed in California this week by his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son.

Trent Brown, who is in his first season with the Oakland Raiders, was accused of slapping Diorra Marzette-Sanders across the mouth leaving her “bruised, bloodied and battered,” according to Pro Football Talk. Brown is also accused of threatening to shoot Marzette-Sanders in the “f-----g head.”

CLEVELAND BROWNS' MYLES GARRETT SAYS HE WAS SUCKER-PUNCHED AFTER TAKING PICTURE WITH 'FAN'

Marzette-Sanders also alleged that Brown “grabbed her face and covered her mouth while choking her out until she couldn't breathe" in March. And while vacationing in Hawaii in April, Brown allegedly “grabbed [her] arm, took her into a room, locked the door, slapped her across the face and punched her in the ribs.”

In June, Brown allegedly slapped the woman in the face, which led to police being called to the scene and a police report being filed.

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) protects a gap in the offensive line during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, File)

Brown denied the allegations in a tweet Wednesday.

“I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me,” he wrote. “I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time.”

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION BLASTS YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE AFTER COACH FACES $500 FINE, SUSPENSION OVER BIG VICTORY

Brown won his first Super Bowl ring as a player of the New England Patriots last season. In the offseason, he agreed to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

He has started 49 of 53 career games.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_