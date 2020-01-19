Travis Kelce goes 'Beastie' mode after Chiefs win AFC Championship

Travis Kelce was extremely hyped to help the Kansas City Chiefs to their first AFC Championship on Sunday as his team advanced to the next round in hopes of claiming the title of NFL champions.

Kelce appeared on stage during the championship celebrations and took the mic from CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz to share what he has learned as a player seven years into his professional career.

He went full “Beastie” mode addressing the Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s been seven years coming baby. If I’ve learned one thing, you gotta fight for your right to party!” Kelce yelled.

The tight end had three catches for 30 yards in the game, and though he didn’t score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, it was his performance in the divisional round that gave the Chiefs what they really needed.

Kelce finished last week’s game against the Houston Texans with 10 catches for 134 yards and had three touchdown catches.

Kansas City was down by as many as 24 points before Patrick Mahomes and Kelce led the Chiefs on a comeback for the ages.

Kansas City has a chance to win its first title since 1970.

The team had never won an AFC Championship since the NFL-AFL merger. The Chiefs won three AFL Championships.