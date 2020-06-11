Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum upset over Trump's rally venue, date

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum expressed his frustration Wednesday with President Trump after he announced a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 19.

June 19 is a day that marks the anniversary of the last Confederate state to enact the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery. It is also known as Juneteenth.

Tulsa was the site of is known as the Tulsa race massacre where between 150 and 300 African-Americans died in riots. Hundreds were injured. It was one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. The 35 square blocks destroyed by fire during the violence were a part of the wealthiest black community at the time. About 10,000 black people were left homeless afterward.

McCollum took his frustrations to Twitter. “Sick move by a sick man,” he wrote.

McCollum is among the professional athletes who have spoken out about racial injustice and other social justice issues over the last month.

He took issue with Drew Brees speaking out on kneeling during the national anthem and reports of long lines at polling stations in Atlanta.

The Trail Blazers player is also preparing for the restart of the 2019-20 season. Portland was among the 22 teams invited to play in Orlando, Fla., for the coronavirus-pandemic shortened rest of the season.