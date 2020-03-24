Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum cautions fans to take coronavirus outbreak 'seriously'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum is asking his followers and other NBA fans across the U.S. and around the world to take the coronavirus outbreak “seriously.”

McCollum appeared to be taken aback by seeing young college-aged kids partying on spring break while some major cities in the U.S. were considering or putting into place shelter-at-home orders. He talked to Blazers.com on Monday about the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think people should definitely take this seriously,” McCollum said. “Obviously you have the age gaps to where you’ve got kids of spring break wildin’ out, you got a lot of different stuff you’re seeing and that’s just part of that generation and culture of not taking things seriously.

“But then you have the people who are following protocol, are staying in the house, especially the people who are more mature. I’ve left the house four times in the last 15 days now. Once was to get my puppy, one was to get some gas and then I went on two walks. I’ve basically been in the house for almost two and a half weeks.”

McCollum said it was challenging to just sit in the house all day but in the end, it could be a good thing.

“It’s just more human interaction, I think that’s good for the body and soul sometimes because we live on our phones, we watch sports, we watch different TV shows, we go through that cycle of constant movement to where now, we’re complaining about the things we’ve wanted and yearned for. We always wanted a break, we always wanted to sit down and be home for more than two days. Now you’re forced to be home and no one wants to stay in the house,” he said.

It’s unclear when the NBA will return. The season was suspended after one player tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, a handful of others have tested positive for COVID-19.