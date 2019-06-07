Toronto’s Fred VanVleet takes elbow from Golden State's Shaun Livingston in Game 4 of NBA Finals

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors took one for the team Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

VanVleet was the accidental recipient of an elbow to the face when Shaun Livingston of the Golden State Warriors was driving to the basket.

CLICK HERE FOR NBA PLAYOFFS COVERAGE

It happened in the fourth quarter with a little more than 9 minutes remaining and Toronto leading 82-70 at Oakland's Oracle Arena.

Livingston initially collided with Toronto’s Serge Ibaka under the basket, then maneuvered away to try to get a clear shot at the hoop. That’s when Livingston’s left elbow slammed VanVleet’s face as VanVleet was moving in for a possible rebound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the play, blood was seen spilling from VanVleet’s face and onto the court. He was taken to the locker room for medical attention.

Fans posted some interesting reactions on social media. Here are some samples:

Toronto entered the game with a 2-1 series edge over Golden State in the best-of-seven series.