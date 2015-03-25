Toronto to host 2016 NBA All-Star game, marking 1st time city gets league's annual showcase

The NBA All-Star game in 2016 will be played in Toronto.

NBA deputy commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Monday, marking the first time the city will hold the league's annual showcase.

Canadian rap star Drake and Mayor Rob Ford were among those at the news conference. The Raptors also announced that Drake will be their "global ambassador."

The All-Star game will be held in New Orleans in 2014 and in New York in 2015.

The NHL played an All-Star game in Toronto in 2000. The Toronto Blue Jays hosted baseball's All-Star game in 1991.