Toronto Raptors win first NBA Championship in franchise history

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 Thursday at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors played without Kevin Durant, who injured his Achilles tendon in the last series.

Golden State was 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

"I just kept working hard and had my mind set on this goal here," Kawhi Leonard said after the win. "This is what I play basketball for."

"It’s been a long time coming, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for these guys," veteran Kyle Lowry added. "Canada, we’ve brought it home, baby!”

The Raptors came out of the gate with all the intensity of a team that knew it had blown a golden chance Monday and was determined not to let it happen again. Toronto hit five of their first six three-point attempts and jumped out to an 11-2 lead 2:12 into the game after the occasionally maligned Lowry hit his third trey of the night.

But despite Lowry’s 15 points – including four three-pointers -- in the first frame, Toronto was not able to shake Golden State and only led 33-32 after 12 minutes. The Warriors could largely thank Klay Thompson for that, as the less-heralded Splash Brother scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including two key three-pointers.

The game continued to seesaw in the second quarter. Toronto took a 43-38 on a three-pointer by Fred VanVleet with 8:15 left in the period, only for Golden State to go on an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 46-43 when Andre Iguodala finished off an alley-oop pass from Draymond Green.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the second frame before the Raptors took a 55-54 advantage on a floating jump shot by Lowry. A Kawhi Leonard three-point play made the score 58-54, before Leonard picked up his third foul when he hit Thompson’s arm on a three-point shot.

Lowry made a driving layup to make the score 60-57 Raptors at the break, but the efforts of Thompson (18 first-half points) and Iguodala (11 first-half points) had kept the Warriors in the game.