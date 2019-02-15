Expand / Collapse search
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitchell Marner makes girl's Valentine's Day one to remember

Ryan Gaydos
Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on February 9, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images))

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitchell Marner made a young fan’s Valentine’s Day one to remember on Thursday.

Marner spotted the girl holding up a sign on the glass reading, “Hey Mitch!!!! Be My Valentine?!”

To the girl’s delight, Marner flipped a puck over the glass to give to her. The girl appeared to be overjoyed. Marner even took a photo with the girl while he was on the ice. Video captured the girl’s delight at the sweet gesture.

Marner, 21, is having a standout season in his third year with the Maple Leafs. In 57 games, he’s scored 21 goals and has 69 points.

Toronto leads the Atlantic Division with a 43-11-4 record and 90 points.

